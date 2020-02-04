Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €87.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) received a €87.00 ($101.16) price target from Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 35.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bechtle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €102.00 ($118.60).

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €135.30 ($157.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 35.47. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €67.90 ($78.95) and a 52-week high of €137.90 ($160.35). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €129.49 and its 200 day moving average price is €107.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.84.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

