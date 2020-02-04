Beetle Coin (BEET) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $31,135.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $819,636.00 and $31,135.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $7.50, $50.98 and $24.43.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00050391 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

