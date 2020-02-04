Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.25-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.06-2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion.Belden also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.25-4.75 EPS.

Belden stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.72. Belden has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cross Research cut shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Belden to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Belden from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.25.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

