Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.25-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.06-2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion.Belden also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.25-4.75 EPS.
Belden stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.72. Belden has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.47.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.30%.
Belden Company Profile
Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.
