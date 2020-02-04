Berenberg Bank Downgrades STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) to Sell

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank started coverage on STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a buy rating for the company.

SAUHY stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

