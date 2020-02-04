Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 560 ($7.37) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Main First Bank started coverage on BP in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 620 ($8.16) target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.34) target price on BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on BP from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BP from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 605 ($7.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 613.13 ($8.07).

BP stock traded up GBX 15.90 ($0.21) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 468.60 ($6.16). 34,415,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 484.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 498.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £319.80 ($420.68). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 193 shares of company stock worth $94,662.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

