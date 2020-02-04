Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CELTF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Centamin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Centamin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.00.

Get Centamin alerts:

OTCMKTS CELTF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.79. 424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,595. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.36. Centamin has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.