BidaskClub Downgrades Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 124,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,209. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $272.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $92,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,010 shares of company stock valued at $170,720. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

