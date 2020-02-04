BidaskClub Downgrades Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Steven Madden stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,266. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Steven Madden news, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $282,816.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,876 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. CWM LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 97.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 1,449.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 51.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

