Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,116.83 ($14.69).

BYG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,193 ($15.69) to GBX 1,339 ($17.61) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut Big Yellow Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of LON BYG traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,167 ($15.35). The company had a trading volume of 145,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,567. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,173.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,094.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.48. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of GBX 924.50 ($12.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

In related news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total transaction of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

