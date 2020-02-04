Bionic (BNC) Market Cap Achieves $16,234.00

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, Bionic has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Bionic has a total market capitalization of $16,234.00 and $10,517.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bionic token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00050642 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00364722 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010842 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001736 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011008 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 90.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001350 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007756 BTC.

Bionic (CRYPTO:BNC) is a token. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,244,233 tokens. The official website for Bionic is bionic-coin.io . Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . Bionic’s official message board is medium.com/@bioniccoin

Bionic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bionic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bionic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bionic using one of the exchanges listed above.

