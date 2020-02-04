Biotron (BTRN) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Biotron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Biotron has traded up 144.1% against the US dollar. Biotron has a total market capitalization of $12,272.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.93 or 0.03009942 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00198511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029824 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00127923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Biotron

Biotron launched on April 6th, 2018. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 tokens. Biotron’s official website is biotron.io . The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron . Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI

Buying and Selling Biotron

Biotron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX.

