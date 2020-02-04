Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00006996 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, YoBit and Bithumb. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $121.39 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004287 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001093 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 198.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007550 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00040378 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Indodax, Bithumb, Coinnest, Crex24, Gate.io, OKEx, Exrates, YoBit, Binance, Huobi, Kucoin, HitBTC, BtcTrade.im and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.