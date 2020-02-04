BitTube Price Up 11.6% This Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, BitTube has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $13,237.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00818061 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004204 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001910 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 234,284,357 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

