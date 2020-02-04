Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Knight Equity cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Compass Point cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

NYSE:BKI traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.70. The stock had a trading volume of 607,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.60. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $68.04.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.16 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 17,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,498.75. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,341,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000,000 after buying an additional 1,650,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,897,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,858,000 after buying an additional 30,886 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

