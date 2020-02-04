BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.24

BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.24 and traded as high as $8.28. BlackBerry shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 1,175,997 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Pi Financial raised their price objective on BlackBerry from C$7.60 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$370.19 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, Director Barbara Gayle Stymiest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.48, for a total value of C$84,800.00.

BlackBerry Company Profile (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

