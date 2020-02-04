BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 415,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 357,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 339,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 304,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,337 shares of company stock valued at $28,974,874 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.58.

Shares of BLK opened at $530.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.54 and a 12 month high of $547.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $516.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

