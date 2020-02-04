BlackRock New York Insured Municipal (NYSE:BSE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $14.12, 158 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from BlackRock New York Insured Municipal’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

In other BlackRock New York Insured Municipal news, insider (Tim) Carstens Timothy 2,913,027 shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 20.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 79.4% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 239,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 106,159 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 16.3% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 459,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 64,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 12.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 553,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 59,258 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock New York Insured Municipal (NYSE:BSE)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

