Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

BX traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, hitting $63.27. 4,172,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,285,200. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.22.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $5,681,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,463,512 shares of company stock worth $52,698,582. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

