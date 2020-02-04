Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $53.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.52. 3,200,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,332. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $64.18.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.73%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $5,681,893.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,743,558 shares of company stock worth $67,185,362. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,727,000. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 49,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 85,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

