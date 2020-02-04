BLAST Price Down 25.2% Over Last Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. BLAST has a market capitalization of $209,016.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005137 BTC.

999 (999) traded 216.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000383 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000929 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 559,003,978 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

