Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Receives $8.34 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.34.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $255,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 100,044 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $528,232.32. Insiders sold 742,996 shares of company stock worth $4,990,640 over the last ninety days. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 160.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 721.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,047,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,215 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 363.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,319,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,524 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 121.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,317,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 722,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 52,947 shares during the last quarter. 39.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,906,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,902. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $954.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 4.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 867.76%. The firm had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

