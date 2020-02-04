Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Receives $8.34 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.34.
BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th.
In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $255,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 100,044 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $528,232.32. Insiders sold 742,996 shares of company stock worth $4,990,640 over the last ninety days. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,906,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,902. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $954.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 4.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 867.76%. The firm had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
