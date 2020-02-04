Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.54

Shares of Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.54. Bonavista Energy shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 210,767 shares trading hands.

BNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$0.50 price objective on Bonavista Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bonavista Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Bonavista Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $133.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97.

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$69.54 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bonavista Energy Corp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP)

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Bonavista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonavista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.