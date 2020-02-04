Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a report released on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

BAH stock opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.35. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,635 shares of company stock worth $7,169,909. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

