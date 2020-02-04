Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) PT Raised to at Craig Hallum

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from to in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.92.
Shares of EPAY stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $51.94. 12,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,015. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $57.22.
In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $119,133.72. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $711,310 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,918,000 after purchasing an additional 162,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 616,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 46,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,070,000 after acquiring an additional 93,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.
Bottomline Technologies Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
