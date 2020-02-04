Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) PT Raised to at Craig Hallum

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from to in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.92.

Shares of EPAY stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $51.94. 12,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,015. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $119,133.72. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $711,310 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,918,000 after purchasing an additional 162,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 616,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 46,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,070,000 after acquiring an additional 93,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

