Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 65.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 32.0% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.69. 14,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.29 and a beta of 1.10. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.92.
In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $119,133.72. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $118,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $711,310 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
