Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 65.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 32.0% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.69. 14,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.29 and a beta of 1.10. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $119,133.72. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $118,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $711,310 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.