BowLeven (LON:BLVN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.36

BowLeven PLC (LON:BLVN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.36 and traded as low as $5.66. BowLeven shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 258,487 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BowLeven in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

The company has a market cap of $19.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.27.

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company has strategic equity interests in two permits in Cameroon, including the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers; and the onshore Bomono permit covering an area of 2,328 square kilometers.

