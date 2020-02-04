BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 590 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

BP (LON:BP) received a GBX 590 ($7.76) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BP. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their price target on BP from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday. Main First Bank began coverage on BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 620 ($8.16) price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.34) target price on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 613.13 ($8.07).

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at GBX 471.95 ($6.21) on Tuesday. BP has a one year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 484.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 498.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.70) per share, with a total value of £320.67 ($421.82). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 193 shares of company stock worth $94,662.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.