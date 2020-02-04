BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $7.11

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $7.11. BRF shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 2,269,600 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRF had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

