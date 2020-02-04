Bridge Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (BRDG)

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Bridge Protocol has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. Bridge Protocol has a total market capitalization of $104,024.00 and $5.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bridge Protocol

Bridge Protocol (CRYPTO:BRDG) is a token. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 tokens. Bridge Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol . Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bridge Protocol is www.bridgeprotocol.io

Bridge Protocol Token Trading

Bridge Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bridge Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

