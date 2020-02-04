Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $64.51. 4,528,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,416,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

