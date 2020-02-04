Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.67 Million

Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) to report $34.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.20 million and the highest is $36.14 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $138.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.08 million to $140.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $178.39 million, with estimates ranging from $177.90 million to $178.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

BRMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Financial Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRMK traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $12.50. 831,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,783. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 52.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

