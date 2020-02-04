Brokerages Anticipate Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $174.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) to post sales of $174.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Akorn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.50 million and the highest is $176.40 million. Akorn reported sales of $153.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akorn will report full-year sales of $695.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $694.60 million to $696.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $707.37 million, with estimates ranging from $678.40 million to $743.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Akorn.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. Akorn’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akorn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of AKRX stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,866,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,119. The company has a market cap of $193.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. Akorn has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $5.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Akorn in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Benin Management CORP bought a new position in Akorn during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Akorn by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Akorn by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akorn during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

