Brokerages Anticipate Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Innovate Biopharmaceuticals.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.66% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.73. 4,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,492. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $26.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -2.67.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).

