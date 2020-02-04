Brokerages Set Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Price Target at C$1,425.00

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1,425.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1,250.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,450.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,350.00 to C$1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,273.00, for a total transaction of C$636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,880,324.

CSU traded up C$27.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1,418.89. The stock had a trading volume of 31,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,859. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,330.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1,309.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$967.55 and a 1-year high of C$1,440.86.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$9.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$10.17 by C($0.58). The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 36.0600026 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 20.17%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.