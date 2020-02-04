Brokerages Set Eisai Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:ESALY) PT at $85.00

Shares of Eisai Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:ESALY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:ESALY traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705. Eisai has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average is $62.84.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

