Brokerages Set First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Target Price at $30.63

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE FR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,592.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 71.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after buying an additional 125,853 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $863,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.