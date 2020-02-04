Brokerages Set Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) Target Price at $6.81

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several analysts recently commented on ICLK shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Iclick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.91. 234,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,386. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $213.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.