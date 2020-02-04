Brokerages Set ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) PT at $92.17

Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.17.

OGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $79.22 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter worth $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 176.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.