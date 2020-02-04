Brokerages Set Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) Target Price at $8.67

Shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

SELB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 668,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 98.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 233,800 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 109,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,955. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $173.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

