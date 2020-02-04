Brokerages Set SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Price Target at $94.53

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLG. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.18. 648,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,265. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.885 dividend. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

