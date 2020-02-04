Brokerages Set Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target at $34.00

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of UNM stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,971. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.59. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $38.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 72.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $125,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

