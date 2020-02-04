Brokers Issue Forecasts for Northrop Grumman Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Northrop Grumman in a research note issued on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $5.37 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q2 2020 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.70 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.45.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $363.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $263.29 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $366.07 and its 200 day moving average is $358.93. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 551,695 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,515,000 after buying an additional 203,880 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 666.6% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 193,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,398,000 after buying an additional 168,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4,367.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,826,000 after buying an additional 129,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 453,189.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after buying an additional 126,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

