Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CCMP. Buckingham Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Microelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Cabot Microelectronics from an a rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.60.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $148.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 111.11 and a beta of 1.36. Cabot Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $95.15 and a fifty-two week high of $160.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

