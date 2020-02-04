Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.80. Cabot also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cabot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.67.

Cabot stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.13. 443,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,881. Cabot has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Cabot had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

