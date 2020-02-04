Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CACI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Caci International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Caci International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.55.

Shares of Caci International stock traded up $5.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,109. Caci International has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $280.67. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caci International will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,022. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Caci International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Caci International by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caci International by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Caci International by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

