Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

CLMT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,299. The stock has a market cap of $322.61 million, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.88 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 111.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,178,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after buying an additional 476,803 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 37.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the third quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 64.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 198,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

