Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPT. Cfra raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

NYSE:CPT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,551. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.35. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $95.87 and a 12 month high of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.17.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $259,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 23,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total transaction of $2,607,699.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,218 shares of company stock worth $24,814,794. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,330,000 after acquiring an additional 104,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

