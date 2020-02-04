Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Shares of CM stock opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

