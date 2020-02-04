Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 471,073 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $31,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 28.7% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 17,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,612,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $94.70. 40,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,509. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $80.95 and a fifty-two week high of $96.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day moving average is $91.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.443 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

