Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $397.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $349.00 to $397.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.16.

CP traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,335. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $269.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.15 and its 200-day moving average is $239.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.6292 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,452,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,561,000 after buying an additional 706,200 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,004,000 after purchasing an additional 315,137 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 27,186.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 251,747 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,823,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,675,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

